Calendar for the week of Feb. 1



FRI, FEB. 2

SVF AUDUBON SOCIETY SEMINAR FOR WINTER BIRDS OF LEGACY PARK

Join the SMC Malibu Campus on Friday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SVF Audubon Society Seminar for winter birds of Legacy Park. Registration: Go to commed.smc.edu and search for “Birds” to find this FREE seminar registration. For questions call (310) 434-8600.

Presented by the SFV Audubon Society. A total of 209 unique bird species have been reported at Legacy Park. Roughly 80 species of birds have been reported during February. The presentation will highlight identifying some of these likely species, where and when to look for them, and how to use eBird and other online resources for research and documentation. If weather permits, we will take a brief walk to the park to illustrate various habitats and their likely denizens. Please bring binoculars if you have them.

SAT, FEB. 3

UPCYCLING WORKSHOP

Learn about sustainable fashion from industry professionals from Los Angeles and New York City. Through hands-on activities, participants will learn about fashion design principles including color, fabric, silhouette/shape, illustration, sketching, sewing, styling, and more. Workshop is on Sat, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Bring a piece to upcycle. Instructed by The Upcycle Academy.

SUN, FEB. 4

PADDLE OUT FOR LYON ‘SLY’ SKYLAR HERRON

Join the Malibu community on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. for a paddle out and Hawaiian-style pot luck at Zuma Beach Tower 10. Paddle out begins at 10 a.m., bring a dish to share, a lei or flowers, and stories to tell.

TUES, FEB. 6

SEASONAL CRAFT: ROCK PAINTING

Join Community Services staff members each month for a complimentary simple and fun art activity! This month’s activity is Rock Painting! At the Malibu Senior Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. RSVP is required.

THURS, FEB. 8

WINTER JUBILATIONS

Join the Malibu community on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Hosted by the Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. A gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. The gathering features selected poets, an open mic, and conversation. Complimentary, no RSVP required.

THURS, FEB. 8

MALIBU MIDDLE SCHOOL MUSICAL PRESENTS: FROZEN JR.

Come enjoy a story of true love where two sisters experience mysteries of magic, tragedy, and a long journey to find their confidence and inner powers in the upcoming Malibu Middle School musical, “Frozen Jr.,” running Feb. 8-11. The royal sisters of Arendelle, Anna, and Elsa deal with matters of friendship, family, and love with some irresistible characters along the way, including Olaf the snowman, Kristoff and Sven the reindeer, Oaken, Pabbie and Bulda, and the Hidden Folk. It is truly a magical frozen tale!

FRI, FEB. 9

MOTHER SON VALENTINE’S DAY DANCE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

Mothers and sons are invited to join Malibu Pacific Church on Friday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a night of dancing, magic, games, and fun! Dinner, dessert, and entertainment are provided. The cost is $65 per person attending. Please register the mom and each child. Refunds cannot be issued after Feb. 1 due to food and other planning costs. If you have something that comes up before that, please let us know ASAP. For more information visit, http://www.danceinmalibu.com/.

SAT, JAN. 10

FATHER DAUGHTER VALENTINE’S DANCE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

Fathers and daughters are invited to join Malibu Pacific Church on Sat, Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a night of dancing, magic, games, and fun! Dinner, dessert, and entertainment are provided. The cost is $65 per person attending. Please register the father and each daughter attending. Refunds cannot be issued after Feb, 1 due to food costs. If you have something that comes up before that, please let us know ASAP. For more information visit www.danceinmalibu.com/.

WED, FEB. 14

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The City of Malibu is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen free caddy, attend this virtual training on Wed, Feb. 14, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics. Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited.

Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help

Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination

Discover the difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation). For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit MalibuCity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.

SAT, FEB. 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION BEHIND CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the upper parking lot of City Hall. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels the event.

Masks are not currently required at this public event. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles. Please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have recently traveled internationally. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

SAT, FEB. 17

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader Kim Dower, followed by an open mic format, on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

MON, FEB. 19

PRESIDENTS DAY CITY HALL CLOSED

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

The Malibu Municipal Code prohibits construction of any kind on city holidays (M.M.C. 8.24.050(G)).

WED, FEB. 21

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES WITH CLARE FRANK

The Malibu Library Speaker Series presents former firefighter Clare Frank, discussing her book “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire.” Frank served as the State of California’s first and only female chief of fire protection. She began firefighting at age 17 and worked her way through the ranks, handling fire and rescue emergencies and major disasters in both urban and rural settings. Along the way, she earned a spot on an elite state command team, a bachelor’s in fire administration, a law degree, a master’s in creative writing, and several leadership awards. Frank’s book, “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire,” was published in 2023 and is an inspiring, richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. It chronicles the transformation of a young adult determined to prove her mettle into a scarred and sensitive veteran, grappling with the weight of her duties as chief of fire protection — one of the highest-ranking women in Cal Fire history — while record-setting fires engulf her home state. This event will take place at Malibu Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVPs are required. Malibu Village Books will sell copies of “Burnt” at the event.

SAT, FEB. 24

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

LOSS SUPPORT GROUP AT MALIBU CITY HALL

This support group is designed to offer connection, community, and hope to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Share your experiences with others who have experienced a similar loss. Moderate by volunteer, Roxy DeCou. This complimentary program is on Dec. 20, Jan. 3 and 17, and Feb. 7 and 21, on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357, or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

