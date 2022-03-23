HomeNews
News

Malibu Volunteers on Patrol and LA County Fire Department respond to injured bicyclist on PCH and Big Rock Dr

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
18
Photo courtesy Malibu Volunteers on Patrol.

The Malibu Volunteers on Patrol unit responded to an injured bicyclist on Saturday, March. 19, eastbound PCH near Big Rock Drive. The victim was bleeding from his head, arm and leg. According to the Instagram post, “the VOP advised dispatch and requested the LA County Fire Department to respond.”

Photo courtesy Malibu Volunteers on Patrol.

The victim’s wife transported him to his preferred hospital for treatment. Emergency units diverted traffic and remained on the scene until the victim was safely picked up.

The story has been updated at 3:56 p.m. to correct the proper agencies.

Previous articleCity Council to hold special meeting on Alternative Sleeping Location Action Plan
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: