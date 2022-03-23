Malibu Volunteers on Patrol and LA County Fire Department respond to injured bicyclist on PCH and Big Rock Dr

The Malibu Volunteers on Patrol unit responded to an injured bicyclist on Saturday, March. 19, eastbound PCH near Big Rock Drive. The victim was bleeding from his head, arm and leg. According to the Instagram post, “the VOP advised dispatch and requested the LA County Fire Department to respond.”

Photo courtesy Malibu Volunteers on Patrol.

The victim’s wife transported him to his preferred hospital for treatment. Emergency units diverted traffic and remained on the scene until the victim was safely picked up.

The story has been updated at 3:56 p.m. to correct the proper agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...