Malibu Volleyball Clubs play well at USA Volleyball Junior Nationals 

Both the 14u and 16u teams had impressive showings at Salt Lake City tournament

The Malibu Volleyball Club’s 14 and under boys squad won the silver bracket in the USA division at the June 29 to July 6 USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championship in Salt Lake City.

The squad defeated three teams en route to the silver bracket crown on July 2.

Malibu Volleyball Club Director Derek Saenz said the bunch played really well.

“It was good to see,” he said.

Former Malibu High volleyball player Liam Moore coached the 14u group. Saenz said Malibu, a talented offensive bunch, defeated Austin Junior Volleyball, a skilled and athletic group from Texas, in the semifinals by playing great defense.

“We didn’t give up at all,” Saenz said. “That’s the thing with volleyball: You can be a really talented team, but when you are evenly matched it comes down to who has the heart to play defense. The ball is being hit 40, 50 miles an hour and you have to make a move or the ball is going to hit the floor. We gave up some skin to get to that ball.”

Malibu downed Forza1 West Volleyball, another California team, in the championship game.

Additionally, the Malibu’s 16u team had an impressive showing at the championship, which featured dozens of volleyball clubs from across the nation.

The 16u team went undefeated the first two days the event. Saenz said Malibu played aggressively.

“We found ways to push through and play really well,” he said.

The squad beat their division’s fourth-rated team in three sets on the second day. Malibu entered the event rated in the 30s.

On the third day, the 16u team won their first two matches but dropped the final one. The squad qualified for the playoffs but was defeated in the first round on the fourth day.

The group played well, but fatigue did play a factor, Saenz noted.

“We played the best we have played all year,” he said. “It was a really good showing.”

The 16u team includes Kane Bendler, Justin Chen, Keegan Cross, Izaiah Fenstermaker, Alejandro Galan, Emerson Gastelum, Chase Jenkins, Axel Jimenez, Sebastian Longo, and Taj Menteer.

The 14u team includes Joshua Bellamy, Luca Calvo, Maxson Chiate, Gaige Corrodi Lamonea, Lucas Galan, Skye James, Martin Kurial, Madeus Lupo, Lucas Neven, Timur Podgore, and Josh Trepetin.

Saenz said the Malibu teams got better throughout the event.

“They all improved on the intangible things,” he stated. “No kids understand really, until they do understand.”

The Malibu Volleyball Club’s 14u team poses in front of the USA Volleyball banner at the USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championship in Salt Lake City. The 14u team won the silver bracket in the tournament’s USA division. Photo Courtesy of Derek Saenz.

