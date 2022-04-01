Malibu Senior Center reopens for in-person activities April 1

The Malibu Senior Center will be open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Face coverings are not required, but are recommended in Malibu City Hall, in line with the updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order as of March 4, 2022.

Programs for seniors and active adults are offered in the City’s 1,200-square foot Senior and Active Adult Center, located in Malibu City Hall. The Center offers a wide variety of recreational, fitness, cultural, and educational programming, social events, and excursions to give seniors and adults opportunities to maintain and improve physical and mental well-being, life skills, and active social lives.

The center will host its programs such as tech help, knitting, yoga and pilates. The Senior Center’s Code of Conduct provides guidelines for the behavior of all who volunteer and use the services provided by the Community Services Department.

Seniors will have access to general use areas of the Center, such as the computer lab, library and numerous recreation programs. Staff is also available to assist with Dial-A-Ride questions and program registrations. Fresh coffee will be available daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. For more information, call 310-456-2489, ext. 357 or visit the webpage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...