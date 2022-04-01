Calendar 3/31

SAT,. APRIL. 2

SPRING WILDFLOWER HIKE

Enjoy the fresh mountain air and breathtaking views during the Spring Wildflower Hike. Spend the morning learning about the flora and fauna of this unique coastal landscape with a complimentary instructor hike. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Location: Charmlee Wilderness Park. Free. For ages 7 and up. From 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Check in at 8:45 a.m.

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending one of the oak care events listed: April 2 or April 23. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Road, Topanga, CA 90290. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email at outreach@rcdsmm.org.

SAT,. APRIL. 9

CHUMASH DAY

The City of Malibu will host the 22nd Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and first Americans, the Chumash. This family-friendly cultural festival is free and open for all to attend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available off-site on the corner of Civic Center Way and Webb Way, with free shuttle rides available to Malibu Bluffs Park.

ONGOING

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center. Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489. Ext. 357.

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Ages 2 to 5 years old. Organized on April 21 and May 26. At Malibu Bluffs Park. From 10 to 10:45 a.m.

CARDIO SALSA

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Wednesdays at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal. Organized every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complementary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Organized on Mondays.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register for the month or pay $5 drop in rate. For additional information, contact (310) 456.2489 Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 23555 Civic Center Way

