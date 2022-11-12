Malibu Search and Rescue saves missing dog

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Malibu Search and Rescue was notified by Dog Days Search and Rescue Team, a registered 501(c)(3) non profit organization animal search and rescue group, about a large dog that had been missing for a full week and was located at the bottom of a canyon in Malibu.

They were concerned that the dog wouldn’t survive another night and reached out to MSAR to assist.

“We responded immediately and within a couple hours of the initial contact, the dog was safely rescued from 200 feet over the side,” MSAR posted on social media. “Weak, but in good spirits, the dog was transferred to its owner.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...