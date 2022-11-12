HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Malibu Search and Rescue saves missing dog

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
21

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Malibu Search and Rescue was notified by Dog Days Search and Rescue Team, a registered 501(c)(3) non profit organization animal search and rescue group, about a large dog that had been missing for a full week and was located at the bottom of a canyon in Malibu.

They were concerned that the dog wouldn’t survive another night and reached out to MSAR to assist. 

“We responded immediately and within a couple hours of the initial contact, the dog was safely rescued from 200 feet over the side,” MSAR posted on social media. “Weak, but in good spirits, the dog was transferred to its owner.”

Previous article
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Nov. 14
Next article
A-List local and hot costar back after vaycay
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×