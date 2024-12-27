Malibu Search and Rescue saves elderly man using a drone equipped with infrared heat-seeking technology

On Monday Dec. 23, around 7:30 p.m., Malibu Search and Rescue responded to request search for a 78-year-old man who went missing from his home in Malibu. The elderly man, who surffers from dementia, was retrieving his mail from his mailbox at 4:30 p.m., but never returned.

With the temperature around 48 degrees and falling, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s were called for help.

Malibu SAR and LASD deployed several FAA certified UAS (drone) pilots with Lost Hills Station’s UAS (drone) equipped with FLIR (infrared heat seeking tech). After deploying the UAS, the pilot noticed a significant heat signature over the side of the roadway in thick brush. “The figure was motionless,” Malibu SAR described. Believing the heat signature was of the missing person, Malibu SAR operator were deployed with medical and evacuation equipment.



“A miracle just in time for the holidays,” MalibuSAR said on social media.

Upon arriving on scene, the rescuers observed the missing man suffering from cold-related illness, confused and unable to walk. He was evaluated, wrapped in a blanket, and placed in a rescue basket. Malibu SAR personnel then carried him to awaiting ambulance and LA County paramedics for treatment.



“This UAS deployment proved the incredible value that these newly adopted tools provide for our search and rescue operations,” the post says. “Great work by everyone involved.”

Pictured is a photo of the UAS pilot’s screen at the time he located the missing man.



