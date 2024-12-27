Malibu High boys basketball shoots to undefeated first week of season 

Dylan Goosen goes for 55 points in Sharks’ season-opening win over Magnolia Science Academy

Malibu High boys basketball player Dylan Goosen began the basketball season with an offensive explosion.

The senior guard dropped 55 points in the Sharks’ season-opening victory over Magnolia Science Academy on Nov. 18 in the Malibu High gym.

Goosen splashed 10 three-point shots and scored in other ways — layups and jump shots — en route to Malibu’s 75-32 win.

David Goosen, Malibu’s head coach and Dylan’s dad, said his son started the game on fire.

“He hit his first few shots,” he said of Dylan. “You could see it in his eyes that he was feeling really good. He started going to the basket when they started guarding him for the three. He had a good overall game.”

The younger Goosen scored 51 points in a game last season. He also had six assists and seven steals in Malibu’s first game.

Goosen wasn’t the only high-scoring Shark last week.

Freshman guard Tommy Cupp scored 31 points in Malibu’s second game, a 78-64 win over TEACH Tech Charter on Nov. 20. The next day, Cupp dropped 20 points, as did his classmate Gabe Sulkin, in the Sharks’ 75-61 defeat of Le Lycee.

Cupp’s points came from three-point splashes, transition shots, and layups. Sulkin scored on offensive rebounds and cuts to the hoop. Le Lycee played zone defense against the Sharks, so Sulkin served as the zone buster.

“Gabe played in the middle of that zone,” Goosen explained. “He does a really good job of moving well and getting open. Ninety percent of his points came from him doing a good job of moving in the middle and Tommy and Dylan finding him with the ball when he was open. Gabe either turned and shot a jumper or shot faked and drove to the basket.”

Cupp had 12 points while Sulkin scored in single digits in the first game. Their coach believes the ninth-graders might have been a bit nervous playing in their first high school contest.

“They did other good things in terms of playing defense and making good decisions,” Goosen said. “They took good shots that just didn’t fall. That is going to happen on days. Both of them felt more comfortable by the second game and the third game even more.”

Dylan Goosen scored 29 points, dished out 15 assists, and recorded eight steals against TEACH Tech Charter. He had 35 points, 12 assists, and seven steals against Le Lycee.

Malibu hosted Stella High Charter Academy on Monday. They host Simon Tech on Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. and Pilgrim two days later at the same time. The Sharks host Channel Islands on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Goosen, the coach, said Malibu had a great start to the season.

“The way things came together in terms of the team chemistry, execution, and the way the boys played overall, we are really pleased,” he said. “We saw a lot of good things. We still need to learn a lot and get a lot better.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...