Malibu Search and Rescue responds to fallen fisherman

The Malibu Search and Rescue and LA County Lifeguard responded to a report of a male over his 50’s on the side into the rocks below the Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu on Sunday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

The victim had been fishing and fell into the rocks below approximately 30 feet. He’s suffered a head injury and was in critical condition when rescuers evacuated him using a rescue winch and patient basket.

The combined teamwork during torrential rains and wind of Hurricane Hilary made the conditions particularly dangerous for rescuers.

The victims was transported to a trauma center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...