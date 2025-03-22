Malibu residents rally against president’s administration and Elon Musk’s policies in protest

The demonstration at the Tesla dealership drew 60 participants, who voiced concerns over government overreach

On Saturday, March 15, a demonstration took place in front of the Tesla dealership in Malibu, with about 60 people gathering to protest the policies of the Trump Administration and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The protest, organized by the Malibu Democratic Club, focused on issues such as government overreach, corporate influence, and the administration’sstance on climate change and environmental policies.

This protest follows President Donald J. Trump’s executive order, signed on Feb. 21, aimed at streamlining federal regulations and limiting enforcement actions that exceed statutory authority. As part of this order, Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, which calls on agency heads to review regulations for consistency with federal law and administration policies. The goal is to modify or rescind regulations deemed inconsistent with the administration’s legal and policy priorities, with an emphasis on reducing costs. Enforcement discretion will also be used to deprioritize actions considered to overstep constitutional boundaries.

While the administration claims that this order will reduce bureaucratic overreach and stimulate economic growth, critics argue that it may result in the rollback of regulatory protections that safeguard public health and the environment. The full impact of these regulatory changes remains to be seen, but for many, the order has raised concerns about the potential weakening of vital protections and the growth of corporate power.

Despite these divisive political issues, Saturday’s protest in Malibu was a model of civility. Participants expressed their views respectfully, maintaining an orderly and positive atmosphere throughout the event. Given the ongoing challenges in Malibu, including the aftermath of the Palisades Fire and the closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to all but essential traffic, the turnout was significant. Many of the protesters were local Malibu residents, though some had traveled from neighboring communities. Notably, one protester was 96 years old, demonstrating the wide-reaching concern over these issues.

Support for the protest was evident, with passing cars honking and waving in solidarity. The protesters were mindful of their surroundings, ensuring that they did not disrupt nearby businesses or shoppers, recognizing the importance of supporting local establishments, especially in the wake of the fire.

This event was part of a national movement, with similar protests held at Tesla dealerships across Los Angeles and the country. While it was politically charged, the demonstration in Malibu stood out for its focus on unity and respect for the local community, values that resonate strongly with Malibuites.

As Malibu continues to navigate the complexities of national and local politics, this protest serves as a reminder of the town’s active engagement with important political and environmental issues. Whether you agree or disagree with the protest’s message, it is clear that Malibu residents care deeply about the future of their community and the country at large.

Demonstrators display their signs in front of the Malibu Tesla dealership during a Saturday, March 15, protest against the policies of the Trump Administration and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photos by Jane Albrecht

