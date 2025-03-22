Former Malibu resident George Forman dies

George Foreman, the legendary two-time world heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist, has died. The former Malibu resident was 76. Born in 1949 in Marshall, Texas, Foreman overcame a challenging early life in Houston’s Fifth Ward. He joined the Job Corps at 16, where he discovered his passion for boxing.

Foreman’s boxing career was marked by significant achievements. He won a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics and became the world heavyweight champion in 1973 after defeating Joe Frazier. His 1974 bout against Muhammad Ali, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” remains one of boxing’s most iconic matches. After retiring in 1977, Foreman became a minister and founded the George Foreman Youth and Community Center in 1984. He made a remarkable comeback to boxing in 1987, reclaiming the heavyweight title in 1994 at age 45, becoming the oldest to do so.

Beyond boxing, Foreman was a successful entrepreneur, best known for the George Foreman Grill, which sold over 100 million units. He was also a devout preacher and a dedicated family man, fathering 12 children, including five sons named George. His family announced his passing on Instagram, highlighting his roles as a preacher, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The boxing great lived in Malibu in the early 2000s.

