Malibu resident and artist Derek Schimming identified as the victim who died at yesterday’s fatal traffic incident on PCH

Malibu resident Derek Schimming was identified as the victim who died at the fatal traffic collision near Paradise Cove yesterday.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department confirmed Schimming had a medical emergency before the crash. “Autopsy pending to confirm exact kind of medical emergency,” Sgt. Chris Soderlund said.

Schimming was 60 years old.

Friends of Schimming have shared their condolences on social media after hearing the news.

“It’s with a very sad heart that I just confirmed that my good friend Derek Schimming was the one killed in yesterday’s Malibu Accident on PCH,” Fireball Tim Lawrence said on Instagram. “Speed was not a factor, but something that could have been avoided with N/S lane separation. Derek was an amazing Artist and loved Malibu. I will miss you, my friend.”

Lawrence said Schimming was a pillar in the art community here, “I’m going to really miss him.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our dear friend Derek Schimming died yesterday. We all knew him as a wonderful artist, but more importantly, as a true friend,” Malibu Arts Association shared on Instagram. “He will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies are with his beautiful family.”

Being a board member of the Malibu Arts Association, Schimming was well known in the arts community.

The association featured Schimming who served as their treasurer.

“We realized that many of you do not know the board members of the Malibu Art Association. These people work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the association alive. So we also will be occasionally featuring board members.”

“Derek is an abstract expressionist and his art is influenced by his father’s works from the 50s and 60’s with mid-century modern vibe. Growing up with a father who was an architect/artist and art collector and a mother who owned an art gallery and helped cultivate new artists, Derek was exposed to a variety of arts and styles and from a young age showed a great appreciation and his own artistic style. Without formal training Derek expresses himself via the emotions of life and past events, conveying from his mind’s eye to the canvas. Working primarily with oils and acrylics his non-traditional style produces unique and vivid works with multiple details and depth which draws in the viewer and allows them to discover different subtle nuances with each viewing.”

Schimming has also volunteered with organizations such as the Children’s Lifesaving Foundation last year for their Coastal Eco-Mariners Surf and Beach Camp at Zuma Beach.

Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“The Malibu art community is saddened to hear of the death of our friend and fellow board member Derek Schimming. He was known for his amazing smile and for his endless support. He was one of those guys who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was so supportive to the established and the newer artists in the community,” friend Tim Horton said on Instagram. “A very talented artist himself, he worked tirelessly promoting art in Malibu. He was involved in many local services, including surf therapy with the Malibu Underdogs. He will be missed.”

Those who wish to share their condolences can email us at editorial@malibutimes.com.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...