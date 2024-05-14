BREAKING: Fatal traffic Collision on PCH, near Winding Way and Paradise Cove

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, two vehicles collided on Pacific Coast Highway between Paradise Cove and Winding Way.

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs, California Highway Patrol, and Malibu Volunteers on Patrol were at the scene.

According to Sgt. James Arens said two vehicles were involved. One driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The other driver was pronounced deceased when paramedics arrived.

“The sedan was driving eastbound and ended up in the westbound lane where the van was driving westbound, the two collided and the driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased,” Arens said. “CPR was performed but was unsuccessful.”

Instead of closing both lanes, Sheriffs and Malibu VOP were guiding traffic.

“Instead of shutting down the road completely we are alternating traffic unsing the eastbound #2 lane, until we can get the road reopened, he said.”

Arens said at this time, it does not appear that speeding was involved. The incident is still under investigation.

“It’s possible that there was a medical issue, but there is a possibility that that occured,” he said.

There were no other drivers or passengers involved.

No other information was provided about the victim at this time. We will provide more information on our website as it becomes available at MalibuTimes.com.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.



BREAKING: Fatal collision on PCH, near Paradise Cove and Winding Way. Unknown ETA at this time, use alternate route. @LHSLASD are on scene. pic.twitter.com/cgggerm7l3 — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) May 14, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...