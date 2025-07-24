Malibu Rebuild Survey open through Aug. 15

The City of Malibu is inviting residents to participate in the Malibu Rebuild Survey, now open through Aug. 15, to help improve services offered through the Malibu Rebuild Center.

Whether you’ve recently visited the Rebuild Center or simply want to share your thoughts on the city’s fire rebuild efforts, your feedback is welcome. The brief, confidential survey is designed to gather insights that will help the city enhance its support for homeowners and community members navigating the rebuild process.

Your voice matters — take a moment to share your experience and help shape the future of Malibu’s recovery.

Click here to take the survey.

