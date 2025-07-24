Malibu City Council holds special meeting to discuss fire recovery 

Council waives fees, streamlines permits, and clarifies policies to help residents and businesses rebuild after recent wildfires

The City of Malibu has entered a new phase in its recovery from the devastating Broad, Franklin, and Palisades fires, taking steps to support affected residents and businesses in the wake of debris removal efforts. At the July 14 City Council meeting, council approved measures to ease financial burdens and streamline permitting for fire survivors, reaffirming their commitment to rebuilding a safer, stronger Malibu.

“We are deeply grateful to the Army Corps of Engineers and to all the private contractors who have worked tirelessly to help us reach this important milestone,” said Mayor Marianne Riggins. “The city thanks all property owners who met the deadline and contributed to the safety and well-being of our community. Now that debris removal is nearly complete, our homeowners can move forward with the next steps in their rebuild process, and we are here to guide and assist them every step of the way.”

The council voted unanimously to waive planning and building permit fees for “like-for-like” rebuilds — homes that will be reconstructed in the same footprint and size as their pre-fire structures, with an optional 10% additional square footage allowance under the governor’s emergency order. This order temporarily suspends certain California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and Coastal Act provisions to expedite recovery efforts, although it does not override local permitting authority.

In the same meeting, the council adopted an ordinance aimed at supporting small local businesses by streamlining Temporary Use Permit (TUP) and Sign Permit processes. The new rules simplify approval for events with fewer than 99 attendees and ease requirements for gatherings up to 250 attendees. This business-friendly ordinance, which will remain in effect through May 31, 2026, is designed to reduce red tape and foster economic revival in fire-impacted areas.

“We’re taking thoughtful, proactive steps to provide relief for our impacted community members,” said Community Development Director Yolanda Bundy in a statement. “Our goal is to minimize financial burdens while streamlining regulatory processes.”

While progress has been substantial, the city remains focused on public health and environmental safety. Staff is continuing to follow up with property owners who missed the June 30 debris removal and onsite wastewater treatment system (OWTS) deadlines. Noncompliant properties may face legal action, including potential abatement warrants issued through the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The July 14 meeting laid the groundwork for more significant discussions on July 22, when the City Council reconvened to address one of the aspects of Malibu’s rebuild process: determining what constitutes a “lawfully erected” structure in the absence of complete historical permitting records.

The conversation, prompted by staff requests for clarity, centered on how to verify the legality of pre-fire homes — especially those built before Malibu’s incorporation in 1991, when county records were often incomplete or missing.

A key proposal for the approximately 600 properties without open code enforcement cases, the city should presume eligibility for “like-for-like” rebuilds, using flexible evidence such as aerial photography or GIS (Geographic Information System) records. Homes with open violations — about 108 properties — would be evaluated differently, with further scrutiny and potential delays.

“If it was there, it should come back, unless it absolutely couldn’t have been permitted,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein. He argued against placing the burden of proof on homeowners and advocated a common-sense approach: unless a structure was blatantly illegal — like building across property lines — it should be allowed to return. Councilmember Steve Uhring offered a cautious perspective, warning against setting precedents that might unintentionally reward past code violations. He voiced concern for future neighbor disputes involving view corridors or substandard septic systems and suggested clear boundaries on which rebuilds should be approved. Councilmember Doug Stewart emphasized the need for clarity and efficiency, cautioning against creating “layers of review” that could stall rebuild efforts and exacerbate community tensions. The council reached tentative consensus on a working definition of “lawfully erected”: whatever can be verified as having existed pre-fire, minus anything demonstrably illegal. However, rebuilds must still comply with current building codes, which may require upgrades like improved septic systems or geological safety assessments — especially for homes built on unstable or landslide-prone land. The council also acknowledged several gray areas. A notable case involved a house that had been entirely constructed without any permits; it was excluded from rebuild eligibility under the proposed policy and will require further review. Another hot-button issue was the treatment of basements. Staff asked whether a basement — potentially adding 1,000 square feet of space — would count toward the 10% bonus square footage allowed under the governor’s emergency order. The council did not reach a decision, agreeing instead to defer the matter to a future meeting. With time constraints limiting the July 22 discussion, the council agreed to schedule a workshop-style meeting to address unresolved issues, particularly those involving variances and complex rebuild cases. This workshop format, favored by both Riggins and Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, aims to foster open dialogue between city staff and residents, clarify misunderstandings, and encourage more homeowners to engage with the Rebuild Center. “There’s chatter out there preventing people from coming to the Rebuild Center,” noted Stewart, urging residents not to delay in seeking assistance. Planning staff, including Bundy and Planning Deputy Tyler Johnson, reiterated their commitment to finding flexible, fair solutions for homeowners. They encouraged residents to meet with city planners to explore their options, noting that rebuilds — even on complex parcels — are possible with the right documentation and collaboration. The City Council directed staff to return with revised language on key issues, including the legal definition of “lawfully erected,” the treatment of variances, landslide area concerns, and further guidance on rebuilding homes with partial or undocumented structures. A special workshop will be scheduled in the coming weeks, though a specific date has not yet been set. As Malibu continues its long road to recovery, City leadership remains focused on balancing regulatory integrity with compassion and flexibility. Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook

