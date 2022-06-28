Malibu prepares for Holiday crowding on PCH, Canyons, Beaches and Trails; reminds visitors to keep the community safe and clean

The City of Malibu is coordinating with partner agencies to prepare for the large number of visitors this holiday weekend.

Mayor Paul Grisanti asked visitors to be mindful while visiting the beaches this holiday weekend.

The City is also encouraging residents and visitors to help keep beaches, PCH, canyons and trails safe and clean.

“Please celebrate responsibly by designating sober drivers, using rideshares or taxis. Please keep your eyes on the road, and don’t text and drive. Slow down and watch for pedestrians and cyclists on PCH and cars pulling in and out of beach parking,” the press release says. “Pack it in, pack it out – dispose of your trash in proper trash containers, and if you see litter, please pick it up and throw it away in a trash container. Alcohol and fires are prohibited on beaches in Malibu.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) is also reminding the public that most fireworks are illegal in the County except for professionally operated, permitted displays.

Illegal fireworks are extremely dangerous and can cause serious injuries, burns and wildfires. The possession or use of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles County can result in fines up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison. The LACOFD provides a list of public fireworks displays in the County at: https://fire.lacounty.gov/fireworks-safety-and-july-4th-celebration-information.

Advertisement

No permits have been issued for the July 4 holiday as of June 24. The City will announce permitted public fireworks displays in Malibu on the website and social media as soon as they become available. The Fire Department lists permitted public fireworks displays across the County on and around July 4. The listing will be updated as soon as permits are given for fireworks displays, so check the website periodically.

The City coordinates every year with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LACOFD, Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to prepare for summer crowds.

For July 4th weekend, the LASD will have additional patrols out, including mounted patrols, parking enforcement and traffic units, and the Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs) will be conducting parking enforcement and assisting with traffic safety as needed.

The City regularly funds a Sheriff’s Department Beach Team from Memorial Day to Labor Day to assist with enforcement on the beaches. The Beach Team patrols are an important way to address alcohol consumption on the beaches, which is illegal and contributes to drunk driving on PCH and canyon roads.

State Parks will have maximal staffing levels and will also be monitoring and addressing litter and fire safety. Beaches and Harbors increases staffing starting in mid-May to assist with parking, maintenance, and trash. CHP will be focusing on DUI and street racing enforcement. The City Public Works Department will be out in Malibu monitoring and addressing trash and other issues.

Holiday Operating Hours

Monday, July 4 – City parks, including the Temporary Skate Park at Malibu Bluffs Park are open for normal operating hours 8:00 AM – sunset. No fires, barbecues or alcohol are permitted at City parks. Animals must be kept on leashes and under the control of their owners at all times.

Monday, July 4 – City Hall, the Senior Center and the Malibu Community Swimming Pool are closed. See Swimming Pool program schedules.

Residents can request assistance from CHP with street racing by calling 323-259-3200. Report suspected drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1. Residents may sign up for traffic alerts by text and email at www.MalibuCity.org/News (scroll down to “Alert Center”).

This July 4th holiday #Malibu can expect large numbers of visitors & the City is coordinating with partner agencies @LHSLASD @LACoFDPIO @lacdbh @CAStateParks to help keep PCH, canyon roads, beaches & trails clean & safe for all to enjoy. Learn more: https://t.co/iEaOn3CtOa pic.twitter.com/EDlksU2LYz — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) June 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...