Malibu movie freaks dig summer flicks

Whether it’s streaming, or in theatrical release, there is a sky high mountain of groovy movies and TV series to be enjoyed this summer, so catch them while you can.

On the 50th year of the Watergate scandal, it is only appropriate to check out “Gaslit” starring locals Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. The eight-episode Starz series features Julia as Martha Mitchell and Sean as John Mitchell — two key figures in the Nixon-era story.

The performances are outstanding and the make-up artist is Oscar worthy, transforming Sean into the hefty, old and bald Attorney General John Mitchell. It is based on the bungled Watergate Hotel burglary that brought down the president.

Malibu’s Adam Sandler sported a full beard at the premiere of his latest project “Hustle.” The basketball drama is about a burned-out NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who discovers a promising new star who turns out to be a phenom and turned turns the scout’s life around. After years of showing his comedic talents, it’s a refreshing change for Sandler. As one critic noted Adam “is in fine form. He shoots, he scores in the role.” It was nice to see Sandler flex his dramatic muscles once again as he did in “Uncut Gems.” The Netflix production is already gaining rave reviews.

For dino fans, there are chills and spills with the latest installment of the modern dinosaur series, “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

In the conclusion of the trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by original “Jurassic Park” stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in an epic battle between the roaring dinosaurs and daring earthlings to decide who is really the apex predator.

The summer movie season got off to an early start with the soaring success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” On the eve of his 60th birthday, Tom Cruise had a lot to celebrate with the his highest-grossing film ever. The take was $800 million worldwide. Studio execs say they never expected it to be such a record breaker as it was popular with younger audiences who weren’t even born when the original “Top Gun” was released. As one insider said “the follow up to the 1986 fly-by box office smash is two hours of pure pow.”

Now Tom returns to the pilot’s seat to return to the role that made him a star, except this time he teaches ambitious and eager young newbies how to be top guns.

So fasten your seat belt and get ready for a wild ride.

If you and your family loved “Toy Story,” “Lightyear” is a good choice for you. Pixar/Disney aims for another animated payday by telling the story of Buzz Lightyear, a young astronaut who is voiced by Chris Evans.

Marooned on a hostile planet, young Buzz must find his way home with the help of a robot cat companion named Sox. The tagline is “you know the toy, now know his story.”

Starting next week fans of Elvis Presley will get their fill with a new film, “Elvis,” depicting the life of the King. If you want a hunk-a-hunk of burning love, this one’s for you.

“Elvis the Pelvis” was criticized wide and far for his new way of making moves, but as he says in the movie, “If I can’t move, I can’t sing.”

Austin Butler steps into his uncanny take as Elvis. Baz Lurhmann is in charge of the heartthrob’s performance with Malibu’s Tom Hanks playing the King’s manager Col. Tom Parker. Even the Presley’s own daughter, Lisa Marie, weighed in on the fray, with only praise for the adaptation, saying “If Butler doesn’t win an Oscar, I’ll eat my own foot.” How’s that for high reviews?

There is more family fare with “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The fifth entry in the animated “Despicable Me” franchise again features Steve Carell as the voice of Gru.

So pass the popcorn and I’ll see you at the movies.

