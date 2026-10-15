Malibu plans Spooky Skate and Halloween Bu Bash Carnival

By The Malibu Times · Thu Oct 15 2026

October events offer skate park activities for all ages and a carnival for children ages 2 to 10

Halloween festivities will arrive early in Malibu with two city-sponsored events offering skateboarding, carnival games and seasonal activities on consecutive Fridays this month. The City of Malibu will host Spooky Skate on Friday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Malibu Skate Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. The free event is open to all ages, with advance registration recommended and walk-up participants welcome.

Activities will include Halloween-themed games with Champ Camp, the city’s Skate Camp instructor, and a community skate session accompanied by Halloween music. Helmets and protective pads are required for participants.

The Chick Truck will be on-site, with chicken sandwiches provided to the first 50 participants. Local business Bunker Surf and Skate will also take part.

The following Friday, Oct. 23, the Halloween Bu Bash Carnival will bring activities for children ages 2 to 10 to Malibu Bluffs Park, also at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. The carnival runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and costs $10 per participant.

Children can enjoy carnival games and prizes, bounce houses, art activities, face painting and a trick-or-treat street. A costume catwalk will give participants a chance to show off their Halloween attire, while the Malibu Library will offer spooky stories. Rolling Hot Dogs Y Mas will be on-site with food available for purchase.

Advance registration for the carnival is highly recommended, as only a limited number of walk-up registrations may be available.

Registration for both events is available at MalibuCity.org/Register. For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (310) 317-1364 or visit MalibuCity.org/SpecialEvents.