Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine

As spring wraps up, summer programs return with swimming, skateboarding, and film screenings

By Trisha Anas

Special to The Malibu Times

With summer fast approaching, a rise in temperatures is not the only thing coming soon.

The Malibu Community Services Department — formerly Parks and Recreation — has organized more than several programs for all ages beginning this month.

The summer programs range from “Parent and Me” classes for younger children and their guardians to senior programs.

Advertisement

Recreation Manager Kate Gallo wrote in an email that the staff is looking forward to resuming the events again.

“It is wonderful to offer the number of quality programs provided pre-COVID, and continue to expand and add new elements to existing events,” Gallo wrote.

During the planning process for summer events, Gallo said that the department reviews feedback from previous events and recreation trends and age demographics in the community.

According to Gallo, while the number of programs and participation had significantly increased since 2021, filling staff positions has been difficult.

“Part-time staff recruitment has continued to be challenging since the pandemic,” Gallo wrote. “The department attended four local college career fairs, posted information at the local College Career Center at Malibu High School and performed additional marketing efforts through social media to encourage applicants.”

Last year, the department organized a small number of summer camps with safety measures in place, including requiring physical distancing and providing personal protective equipment.

Gallo wrote that because of COVID-19, the volunteer program was put on hold until April 2022, with a majority of its volunteers working as coaches in the youth sports programs.

According to Gallo, recruitment for both part-time employees and volunteers is year-round.

Gallo also wrote that the department is excited to have senior luncheons again.

The upcoming “Kick-Off to Summer Lunch” with the Senior Center staff will be held on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. The event will feature a free boxed lunch for participants, which they can either enjoy there or take to go.

According to the city’s summer recreation guide, seniors who are interested in participating can call (310) 456-2489, ext. 357.

Beginning June 11, community members looking to cool off from the heat can also join a few aquatic programs that the city is offering.

Aqua aerobics, for example, is one of several classes that will at the Malibu Community Pool. There will also be a beginners swimming program for ages 1-14 available for those interested in learning.

More information about the pool programs and events can be found at malibucity.org/341/Aquatics.

CineMalibu, an outdoor movie night event held at Malibu Bluffs Park, is also on the roster for the upcoming programs.

This year, the city will be screening “Luca” in July and “Sing 2” in August. Both events will feature pre-movie activities, including food trucks and a cartooning session with artist Larry Scott.

While some of these programs are familiar, Gallo said that the department is bringing something new to the event list — painting skateboard decks for an art display.

“Skateboard Art at Skate Camp” will allow participants to design and paint a skate deck each week, which will be used to create an art installation at Malibu Bluffs Park in fall 2022.

Malibu will also be offering a “Parent and Me Skate Day” as well as open hours for a temporary skate park, from 8 a.m. to sunset daily.

To register and read more about the other summer programs, and 2022 recreation guide, community members can access the city’s community services website at MalibuCity.org/communityservices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...