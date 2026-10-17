Malibu Pie Festival cancels Saturday event, plans Sunday ‘Pivot Party’ amid Bryson Fire

By The Malibu Times · Sat Oct 17 2026

Malibu United Methodist Church will host a courtyard gathering Oct. 18 and deliver pies to firefighters and support teams.

Malibu United Methodist Church has canceled its 35th annual Malibu Pie Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, amid the Bryson Fire, announcing a Sunday “Pivot Party” in its place. “In respect of Mother Nature, Malibu UMC will be cancelling our 35th Annual Pie Festival this Saturday, but we invite you to pivot with us,” the church announced in its updated flyer. The Malibu Pie Festival Pivot Party is scheduled for noon Sunday, Oct. 18, following the church’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The gathering will feature pie, barbecue, baskets and more in the church courtyard at 30128 Morning View Drive, Malibu. The church also plans to deliver pies to local firefighters and other support teams in appreciation of their work during the emergency.

“Pies will be delivered to local firefighters, and other support teams, as a thank you for their tireless service,” the announcement states.

For more information, visit malibuumc.org.