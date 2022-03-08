Malibu Middle School Roars with Talent

The Malibu High School theater was filled with colorful costumes, music, and talent for “The Lion King Jr.”

“Opening night roared in with the heart of a lion, congrats to all our incredibly talented middle school theater students,” Arts Angels President Jolynn Regan posted on the Artsangels Instagram account.

The audience stepped into the circle of life with the compelling and dedicated performance by each of the students on stage.

Songs were performed from the classic Disney tale, including “The Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The musical was directed by Malibu Middle and High School Theater Director Krysta Sorensen, Student Director Reyn Smith, and Choreographer and Assistant Director Amanda Kofsky.

