HomeCommunity
CommunityMalibu Life

Malibu Middle School Roars with Talent

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
12
The Malibu High School theater was filled with colorful costumes, music, and talent for 'The Lion King Jr.' Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT.

The Malibu High School theater was filled with colorful costumes, music, and talent for “The Lion King Jr.”

“Opening night roared in with the heart of a lion, congrats to all our incredibly talented middle school theater students,” Arts Angels President Jolynn Regan posted on the Artsangels Instagram account. 

The audience stepped into the circle of life with the compelling and dedicated performance by each of the students on stage. 

Songs were performed from the classic Disney tale, including “The Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The musical was directed by Malibu Middle and High School Theater Director Krysta Sorensen, Student Director Reyn Smith, and Choreographer and Assistant Director Amanda Kofsky.

The Malibu High School theater was filled with colorful costumes, music, and talent for ‘The Lion King Jr.’ Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT.
Previous articleInjured whale washes up on Surfrider Beach
Next articleMalibu High Boys Soccer Season Ends
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: