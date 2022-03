At approximately 4:40 pm on Sunday, lifeguards responded to Malibu Surfrider Beach after a Pygmy Sperm Whale stranded on the beach. Lifeguards and the fire department removed the whale from the shoreline and transferred it to the care of the California Wildlife Center.

According to a report on KBUU radio, the whale had to be euthanized due to its injuries and poor state of health.

[Marine Mammal Rescue] – At approximately 4:40 pm Lifeguards and @LACOFD responded to the Malibu Surfrider Beach for a report of a pygmy sperm whale stranded on the beach. Lifeguards and fire removed the whale off the shoreline and transferred care to California Wildlife Rescue. pic.twitter.com/D68VbIx4Ko — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) March 7, 2022

