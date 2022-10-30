Malibu Middle and High School Choir’s Cabaret Concert

This year’s annual Cabaret concert was a fundraiser for the Malibu Middle and High School Choir to attend the Aloha State Choral Festival` in Hawaii, as well as for other festivals that the choir may participate in this year.
“The students did an amazing job, from first-time performers in sixth grade to experienced senior vocalists,” Choir Director Krysta Sorensen said. “Our theme for the concert was folk songs and story-telling music. The students sang traditional folk songs from Korea, Africa, England, Ireland, and the U.S. It was a combination of choral selections and solo performances. We had a wonderful evening sharing music together once again.”