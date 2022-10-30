Malibu Middle and High School Choir’s Cabaret Concert

This year’s annual Cabaret concert was a fundraiser for the Malibu Middle and High School Choir to attend the Aloha State Choral Festival` in Hawaii, as well as for other festivals that the choir may participate in this year.

“The students did an amazing job, from first-time performers in sixth grade to experienced senior vocalists,” Choir Director Krysta Sorensen said. “Our theme for the concert was folk songs and story-telling music. The students sang traditional folk songs from Korea, Africa, England, Ireland, and the U.S. It was a combination of choral selections and solo performances. We had a wonderful evening sharing music together once again.”

Choir Director Dr. Krysta Sorensen and the Malibu High School Choir soak in the applause during the Cabaret concert. Contributed Photo. Eighth-grader Molly Regan sings her solo rendition of “Jackie” during the show. Contributed Photo. Eighth-grader Molly Regan sings her solo rendition of “Jackie” during the show. Contributed Photo. Windy Wildman and Sophie Regan perform their duet of Taylor Swift’s “I Did Something Bad” during the Cabaret concert. Contributed Photo. Dr. Krysta Sorensen leads the Malibu Middle School Choir during its performance. Contributed photo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...