Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart Responds to Veto of SB 1509

A Missed Opportunity for Road Safety

Mayor Doug Stewart has expressed his disappointment following Governor Gavin Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 1509, the “NOT in California Act,” a proposed law aimed at combating excessive speeding on California’s highways, specifically the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The bill, which sought to impose stricter penalties for repeat speeding offenses, was designed to improve road safety in Malibu and other coastal communities where high speeds have led to numerous fatalities.

In his statement, Mayor Stewart highlighted the critical need for legislation to address what he called “a dangerous and ongoing problem” on PCH. The mayor underscored the tragic loss of life Malibu has experienced over the past decade, including 61 deaths attributed to speeding on the highway. Just last year, the community was devastated by the deaths of four Pepperdine University students, an accident in which speeding was the primary cause.

“I am disappointed by the veto of Senate Bill 1509,” said Stewart. “This bill was designed to address a critical issue impacting the safety of Malibu’s residents and visitors: excessive speeding on the Pacific Coast Highway.”

Stewart acknowledged Governor Newsom’s concerns over the fiscal and administrative impacts of SB 1509, but he reiterated that the bill’s intent was to save lives. He pointed out that despite increased enforcement, including the addition of a dedicated task force from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) earlier this year, penalties for dangerous drivers must be strengthened to further deter reckless behavior on the roads.

“We have already seen a 36% reduction in injury collisions thanks to our combined efforts with CHP and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), but enforcement alone is not enough,” said Stewart. “Stronger penalties for repeat offenders are critical to making our roads safer for everyone.”

In his veto message, Governor Newsom cited concerns about the bill’s limited deterrent effect and its potential to disrupt the Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) ongoing IT modernization efforts. The governor emphasized the need for financial discipline in light of the state’s current budget and called for alternative measures that could address dangerous speeding without creating significant fiscal strain.

Newsom’s veto has left the door open for further discussions, and Mayor Stewart is hopeful the Legislature will find a solution that addresses both the governor’s concerns and the safety needs of Malibu’s residents and visitors.

“I urge the Legislature to work quickly to find an alternative that addresses the Governor’s concerns while still delivering on the core intent of SB 1509—to protect people from the dangers of excessive speeding,” Stewart said. “The people of Malibu, and the countless Californians who travel along our roads every day, deserve action to ensure their safety.”

The debate over SB 1509 marks a critical juncture in California’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety, particularly on highways like the PCH that are notorious for speeding and accidents. Both state and local leaders agree that more must be done to prevent future tragedies, but finding the right balance between enforcement, penalties, and administrative feasibility remains a challenge.

As Malibu continues to grapple with the impacts of speeding on its roads, Stewart and other local officials remain committed to pursuing measures that will protect the community and ensure that PCH becomes a safer route for all who travel it.

Mayor Doug Stewart’s full statement:

“I am disappointed by the veto of Senate Bill 1509, the “NOT in California Act.” This bill was designed to address a critical issue impacting the safety of Malibu’s residents and visitors: excessive speeding on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), a road that has seen far too many tragedies over the years.

While I understand Governor Newsom’s concerns about the administrative and fiscal impacts of the bill, the fact remains that speeding is the leading cause of fatal accidents on our roads. Over the past decade, Malibu has lost 61 lives on PCH due to speeding, and just last year, we suffered the devastating loss of four Pepperdine students in a tragic incident where speeding was the primary factor.

Malibu is fully committed to road safety and has embraced an “all of the above” approach to protecting lives on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). This includes long-term infrastructure improvements, public education campaigns, and enhanced law enforcement. In January 2024, we brought the California Highway Patrol (CHP) back to Malibu with a dedicated task force, significantly increasing enforcement in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). These efforts have already contributed to a 36% reduction in injury collisions. However, enforcement alone is not enough—stronger penalties for repeat offenders are critical to further deter dangerous driving behavior and make our roads safer for everyone.

I urge the Legislature to work quickly to find an alternative that addresses the Governor’s concerns while still delivering on the core intent of SB 1509—to protect people from the dangers of excessive speeding. The people of Malibu, and the countless Californians who travel along our roads every day, deserve action to ensure their safety.”

– Mayor Doug Stewart, City of Malibu

For more updates on this story follow The Malibu Times online and on social media.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...