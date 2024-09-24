News BREAKING: Vehicle and pedestrian collision near Guernsey and PCH, all lanes currently closed By Samantha Bravo - September 24, 2024 0 476 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp All lanes of PCH closed near Guernsey Ave and Morning View due to vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Traffic is being diverted through Morning View. Expect heavy traffic, use alternate route if possible. Unknown ETA at this time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LASD – Lost Hills Station (@lasd_lhs) Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related