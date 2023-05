Join the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station invites you to attend the department open house on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include the Sheriff’s K-9, Special Enforcement Bureau, Recruitment, Mounted Enforcement Detail, Search and Rescue Team, a helicopter, and activities for the kids. For more information, follow the station on Instagram @lasd_lhs and on Twitter @LHSLASD.

