Calendar for the week of May 11

THURS, MAY 11

SANTA MONICA BAY WATERSHED STATE OF THE WATERSHED 2023

Join the North Santa Monica Bay Watershed Steering Committee for the inaugural State of the Watershed 2023 on May 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to learn about its efforts to improving local water quality and increasing access to local water supply. The North Santa Monica Bay Watershed includes Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Topanga, Westlake Village, unincorporated Los Angeles County in the Santa Monica Mountains and all 27 miles of Malibu. Guests include Agoura Hills City Council member Jeremy Wolf, Watershed Coordinator Melina Watts, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Dr. Katherine Pease from Heal the Bay. The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP on lvmwd.com, community events page. The event will also be hybrid. An access link will be available for registered guests 24 hours before the event takes place.

SAT, MAY 13

MALIBU/LOST HILLS SHERIFF’S STATION OPEN HOUSE

Join the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station invites you to attend the department open house on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include the Sheriff’s K-9, Special Enforcement Bureau, Recruitment, Mounted Enforcement Detail, Search and Rescue Team, a helicopter, and activities for the kids. For more information, follow the station on Instagram @lasd_lhs and on Twitter @LHSLASD.

SAT, MAY 13

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR DIANE PETERSON

Meet Hollywood stuntwoman and author Diane Peterson in person on May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Tracy Park Gallery.

SAT, MAY 13

SUSHI FOR BEGINNERS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month by learning this delicious skill on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Library Meeting Room. Chef Andy Matsuda from the Sushi Chef Institute will join us to teach the basics of sushi preparation. The class is for adults, attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

THURS, MAY 18

LEGACY PARK NATURE WALK

Spend the morning in nature at Legacy Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Children ages 1-5 and their caregivers will begin their morning at the Malibu Library and enjoy a walk around the Legacy Park Pond with Community Services Park educator and naturalist. Participants will learn about nature as they explore the abundant waterfowl and wildflowers. The walk will culminate with storytime at the amphitheater and a return to the library. Participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.

FRI, MAY 19

FILM SCREENING: ’21 MILES IN MALIBU’

Shane Gang Pictures presents the film “21 Miles in Malibu” at Malibu Bluffs Park on Friday, May 19. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. The film and PCH safety discussion begin at 7:30 p.m. This film is not intended for people younger than 16. Please visit MalibuCity.org/21Miles for more information.

FRI, MAY 19

ICE DYING WORKSHOP

Ice dying is a technique that uses ice to “split” colored dye into its parts, resulting in vibrant, unpredictable, and complex explosions of color onto previously white fabrics. The instructor will provide an item to dye. Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity with Mattie. At Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Community Center from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

SAT, MAY 20

CAFFEINATED VERSE AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Featured poets Chloe Loquet, Janet Goldberg, and Carol Davis will read their poetry. An open mic format will follow for poets to share their work with the Malibu Community on Saturday, May 20, from 11 to 12:30 a.m. at the Malibu Library.

SUN, MAY 21

RICK RODIONOFF CELEBRATION OF LIFE

We will gather at Nick Rodionoff’s happy place, Zuma Beach, for his Celebration of Life. At Tower 12 — look for the Woody. We’ve moved the start time up to 10 a.m. — if you want to participate in the paddle out, bring your board. If you want to make a day of it, please bring your beach chairs and food and drinks. Super chill time to be enjoyed by all and our plan is to make this an annual gathering at Zuma to keep his legacy going.

WED, MAY 24

MALIBU FOUNDATION EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS TRAINING

The Malibu Foundation will be offering emergency preparedness for seniors on Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are partnering with the city of Agoura Hills to hold a senior citizen emergency preparedness session at Agoura Hills Recreation Center . This event brings our elder community members together to make sure that we are all connected and prepared. There will be water, coffee, and a light lunch provided for all participants, as well as a FEMA-approved go bag.

THURS, MAY 25

BLOOD DRIVE AT MALIBU JEWISH CENTER & SYNAGOGUE

UCLA Health and Pepperdine University Pre-Med Club will be hosting a Blood Drive at the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue, on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up go to ucedonor.com, use the code “PUMED.” Donors get a movie ticket or $10 gift card.

THURS, MAY 25

CREATE POLKA DOT ART

Join us and celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month by creating your own polka dot art inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Canvas, markers, and polka dot-making tips will be provided. For ages 13-17. On Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SAT, JUNE 10

PUBLIC SAFETY EXPO

The city’s annual Public Safety Expo is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Malibu City Hall. Learn how to get started on, or improve your preparedness for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The free event will feature presentations from the California Insurance Commissioner on wildfire insurance and from the LA County Fire Department on brush clearance. Take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe.

SAT, JUNE 17

TOPANGA LAGOON RESTORATION PROJECT PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

The Resource Conservation District is hosting a public information meeting on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. Join the organizations behind the restoration of Topanga Lagoon to hear about the background, current status and future of this important project. To RSVP, visit: eventbrite.com/e/topanga-lagoon-restoration-project-public-information-meeting-tickets-631048782897.

ONGOING

CERT TRAINING COURSE

The City of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 13 through May 25, in the Multipurpose Room at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Bring Out Your Inner Writer: Creative Writing will be offered from Tuesday, June 6, through July 18 (no class July 4) from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. $5 per class.

In this 6-week free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening to encourage students to let words flow and see what evolves. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

