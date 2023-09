The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall with Scott Freiman’s presentation analyzing The Beatles’ iconic album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Free with required RSVP. For more information or to RSVP, visit malibucity.org/722/Malibu-Library-Speaker-Series or call the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

