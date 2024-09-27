Malibu lets the tiny games begin

Kids run, surf, kick, throw, spike, and gallop at the Tiny Tot Olympics

Despite having a cloudy and gloomy morning, parents cheered and applauded their children as they completed the 2024 Tiny Tot Olympic Games at Malibu Bluffs Park.

The event began at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sept. 22, and kids aged 2-6 were able to participate. After registering, each child was given a passport, a headband, and a gold star squeeze toy.

Activities that kids could practice or learn the basic skills of included discus throwing, putting, surfing, kicking a soccer ball, a home-run derby, karate, weight-lifting, shooting a basketball, hitting a tennis ball, and spiking a volleyball.

After completing an activity, each kid got a sticker for their passport during the 2024 Tiny Tot Olympics on Sept. 22 at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT.

“It’s a nice way to bring kids and their parents together to celebrate the joy of sport and teach the kids all of the different sports available to them in the community,” City of Malibu Recreation Assistant Alexandra Elizondo said.

After each activity was completed, participants received a star sticker to put in their passport. Once each sport was completed, the kids received a ribbon and got to stand on the podium with the Pepperdine University cheerleaders as their name was announced over a loudspeaker.

Instructors included Aspects Surf Academy, Champ Camp, John Rom, the Malibu Marlins Swim Club, Pepperdine athletes, TGA Sports, Train Goat Gainz, and Malibu Moves.

Malibu Moves Ambassador Tommy Evans said his favorite part of the games was the race they had set up. A 30-meter tarp was laid out with a makeshift finish line of little American flags and showed the kids how it felt to finish running a marathon.

“Malibu Moves is here today to be a staple in the community,” Evans said. “It’s an inaugural race this year in Malibu, but we have a kids run on Saturday, Oct. 26. It’s a 1K for the kids to help keep them active with a sound mind and sound body.”

Participant Michelle Ryan brought her two young sons to have a nice day in the park.

“It’s a nice day to be in Malibu,” Ryan said. “My sons loved everything. We don’t usually see this many activities often and I loved seeing them have so much fun.”

Aside from the main activities, participants were also able to have a bit of fun in a bounce castle and get shaved ice to cool down.

Elizondo said she hopes the games help the kids discover a new passion or hobby.

“I hope they have a ton of fun,” Elizondo said. “I hope that they get to enjoy other sports that they’ve never experienced before and widen their knowledge of all of the different things that they are capable of.”

Elizondo said she hopes to see the community at Boo Bash, hosted by the City of Malibu, on Friday, Oct. 25.

“It’s our Halloween carnival,” Elizondo said. “We’ll have games and the Malibu Library will be doing storytime and art and crafts. And then we’ll also have a trick-or-treat street. We’re also encouraging a community pumpkin display. So anyone can bring in a decorated or a carved pumpkin and then we will display it on a table.”

Children participated in games and activities such as karate, skating, running, baseball, discus throwing, and more during the 2024 Tiny Tot Olympics on Sept. 22 at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT

