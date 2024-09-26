Boys & Girls Club of Malibu to host a ‘Line Dancing’ fundraiser at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu tonight

Join the Boys & Girls of Malibu today at Dreamland for a “Dance off for the Cook Off,” at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Event is ALL AGES. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

Portion of proceeds going to Boys and Girls Club Malibu. Link to purchase tickets:

https://www.tixr.com/groups/dreamland/events/dance-off-for-the-cook-off-116921

__________________________________________________________________

GA TICKETS: General Admission Tickets grant you access to the standing-room floor and bar areas.

VIP TABLES: Enhance your experience with a VIP Table! Choose your table of choice for VIP views of the iconic Dreamland stage.

PARKING: Will be available on-site.

ABOUT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB MALIBU:

We had so much fun on Sunday at Malibu Chili Cook Off we are bringing everyone back together for music and dancing. Join DJ Short Shorts and dancers Eric & Nick from Breakin’ Boots. They will be teaching two-step and line dancing throughout the evening. Join us for a great time for a great cause!

Since 2018, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has proudly hosted the Malibu Chili Cook Off, a beloved community tradition that continues to be a cornerstone of our fundraising efforts.

As BGCM’s largest annual fundraiser, 100% of the proceeds from the event are reinvested directly into the Club and Malibu community, supporting children, families, and community-wide initiatives.



The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) offers affordable after-school programs for K-12 students, with Teen Center memberships priced at just $90 per year. This minimal fee ensures that all teens, regardless of financial situation, have access to our vital programs.

At our elementary school sites, any child qualifying for free or reduced lunch services through SMMUSD receives reduced or complimentary memberships, further ensuring inclusivity for all families.

In 2017, we launched the BGCM Wellness Center, driven by the belief that every child and family in Malibu deserves access to mental health services without barriers. Unlike many costly or insurance-dependent services that require travel outside of Malibu, we have provided thousands of free mental health and social services since the Woolsey Fire, benefiting youth, families, and the elderly in our community.

The funds raised through the Malibu Chili Cook Off are critical in supporting the professional and clinical staff who work across our three Clubhouses and Wellness Center. These funds also ensure our facilities remain safe, compliant, and able to continue offering affordable or no-cost after-school programs and mental health services to those who need them most.

