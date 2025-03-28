Malibu Leaders Urge Public to Support Local Businesses After Wildfires: Press Conference Friday at the Malibu Pier at 4 p.m.

In a united effort to revitalize the local economy, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart, and the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to visit Malibu and support its businesses. The event will take place at Malibu Pier Friday, March 28, at 4:00 p.m.

Malibu has faced devastating wildfires in recent years, including the Woolsey Fire in 2018, the Franklin Fire in late 2024, and the catastrophic Palisades Fire in January 2025, which resulted in the most significant structure loss in the city’s history. Road closures, including Pacific Coast Highway, have further strained local businesses, prompting leaders to reassure the public that Malibu is “Open for Business.”

“As your representative at the State level, I am committed to providing whatever support my office can offer,” said Assemblymember Irwin. “The business community has stood beside area residents through countless tragedies, and now it is time for all of us to stand up and support them.”

Joining Irwin and Mayor Stewart at the event will be Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin and local business owners. Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and show their support for Malibu’s resilient business community.

