Trudy A5638063 is a two year old social and affectionate dog who greets people with soft body language and enjoys gentle play. She interacts well with other dogs, exchanging friendly greetings and engaging in dainty play. She also seeks affection and enjoys exploring her surroundings. Trudy is recommended for a home without other dogs.

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

