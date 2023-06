Malibu Lagoon State Beach has reopened after being closed since June 8 due to a 5,000 to 6,000 gallon sewage spill. According to LA County Public Health, samples taken on June 11 and 12 show bacteria levels lower than state health standards.

Advisory in effect for Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach due to bacteria levels exceeding state standards.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY OCEAN WATER UPDATES: https://t.co/WQrWhMU5DI pic.twitter.com/TIvaLUZHeQ — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 14, 2023

