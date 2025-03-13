‘Malibu is open!’ Day of Hope’ to bring the community together

Local restaurateur Bob Morris calls for urgent support and unity

In the aftermath of the devastating Palisades Fire, Malibu businesses are facing immense challenges, with the continued closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) exacerbating their struggles. Among the affected establishments is Paradise Cove Beach Cafe, owned by Bob Morris, a longtime figure in the Malibu restaurant scene. Morris, whose own family members lost homes in the fire, has taken it upon himself to rally the community and push for immediate action to support local businesses.

Morris has expressed deep frustration with the slow response from insurance companies, city officials, and various government agencies. “Everybody’s frustrated. The insurance companies are paying slowly, the cities are saying one thing and doing another, and agencies like the Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Corps of Engineers all have different things to say,” he said. “Meanwhile, people have lost homes, businesses, and even their lives. It’s a mess.”

The fire left many residents and business owners in turmoil. Morris’s own daughter lost her home, as did his sister-in-law and Steve Dahlberg, owner of The Cove. These personal losses add to the broader devastation felt across Malibu, where many businesses are struggling to stay afloat in the wake of the disaster.

Beyond the physical damage, Morris is alarmed by the financial strain placed on businesses. Instead of offering relief, some landlords are reportedly raising rents, further burdening struggling businesses. “I know businesses in Malibu where landlords aren’t just refusing to help with rent — they’re actually raising it. It’s madness,” he remarked.

To foster a sense of unity, Morris has organized a “Day of Hope” event at Paradise Cove Beach Cafe on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unlike traditional fundraisers, this gathering is designed to boost morale and provide a space for people to connect, share their experiences, and discuss solutions. “This isn’t about raising money — it’s about raising spirits,” Morris explained. “We’ll have food, drinks, and a place for people to talk. No speeches, no grandstanding — just real conversations about how we move forward.”

Representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will be present to answer questions, but politicians attending the event have been advised that they are welcome to listen but not to make speeches. “This isn’tabout politics,” Morris stated. “It’s about people helping people.” Everything at the event will be free, reinforcing its focus on community support rather than fundraising.

One of Morris’s biggest concerns is the ongoing closure of PCH, which he believes is being mismanaged. “There are ways to keep the highway open safely, and they know it,” he said. “I’ve lived in Malibu for 50 years, and I know it can be done. In the Palisades and Brentwood, they have people waving cars through at signals to keep traffic moving. But in Malibu, we have red flashing lights with no one there, stopping traffic for no reason. It’s unnecessary and just makes things worse.”

Morris is calling for a coalition of Malibu businesses to demand urgent action. He is advocating for a plan that ensures at least one lane remains open in each direction at all times, similar to what has been implemented in Carbon Beach. “We need to come together and demand action,” he said. “We need to get the highway open, we need to get businesses back on their feet, and we need to get people back to work.”

Despite the challenges, Morris is determined to spread the message that Malibu is still open for business. He has resorted to creative marketing tactics, including placing a truck with a large sign on Canaan Road, putting magnets on cars that say“Paradise Cove is Open,” and even using a custom-made train to drive through the valley announcing the restaurant’sstatus. “We need to get the word out that Malibu is open,” Morris said. “It may be hard to get to, but anything good is worth the effort.”

Morris also expressed skepticism regarding large-scale fundraising efforts. “We hear about concerts raising hundreds of millions of dollars, but where is that money going? Who is actually getting help?,” he said. “There are people sufferingright now, and they need support.” His concerns highlight a larger issue of transparency in disaster relief efforts.

Despite these obstacles, Paradise Cove Cafe continues to fight through the crisis. On one of the toughest weekends, the restaurant still served nearly 800 guests — about half of what they would expect under normal circumstances. As the community gathers for the Day of Hope, Morris hopes it will serve as a turning point.

“We are better together than apart,” he said. “This is about uniting the businesses, the residents, and everyone who loves Malibu to make sure we recover stronger than ever. We just need to make our voices heard.”

For now, the message is clear: Malibu is open, but it needs help. And according to Morris, that help starts with action, not just words.

