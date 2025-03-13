Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, March 13

Meet Red A5675820! This special Doberman boy is a volunteer favorite – he’s super loving and rolls over for belly rubs as soon as he sees you coming!

Red has a hard lump on his elbow; he took a ride to Malibu Coast to have it drained. It most likely developed from lying on the hard floor, so it’d be great if someone came to rescue him from kennel life!

Come by Agoura and meet Red today!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

