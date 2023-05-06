Malibu High Baseball finishes strong with Senior Day honors and 3-2 win over Nordhoff

Staff Report

The Malibu High baseball team finished their regular season on a high note by defeating Nordoff 3-2 on April 27. The victory gave the Sharks a 10-6 record in the Citrus Coast League, which placed them second in the league standings, behind only Santa Paula.

The game against Nordoff was closely contested, with both teams battling hard for the win. However, the Sharks were able to come out on top, thanks to some clutch hitting and solid defense.

On the day of the game, Malibu High also celebrated its Senior Day by honoring five seniors on the team. These seniors Kade Kelly, Asher Katz, Garrett Button, Trevor Nickerson, and Patrick Mickens have undoubtedly played a key role in the team’s success this season. Their contributions were recognized by the team and their fans.

The Malibu High School baseball team has had a successful season overall, and their second-place finish in the league standings is a testament to their hard work and dedication. They have demonstrated their ability to compete with some of the top teams in the league, and they will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason.

Malibu High baseball player Kade Kelly is shown with his family and Sharks head coach Billy Ashley (second from left) during Senior Day. Photos by Dana Rubin. Malibu High baseball player Patrick Mickens (far right) and his family are shown with Sharks head coach Billy Ashley (second from left) during Senior Day. Photos by Dana Rubin. (From left) Malibu High catcher Garrett Button is shown with Sharks head coach Billy Ashley and Button’s family. Photos by Dana Rubin. Sharks baseball player Trevor Nickerson (far right) is shown with his family and Malibu head coach Billy Ashley (far left) during Senior Day. Photos by Dana Rubin. (From left) Kade Kelly, Asher Katz, Garrett Button, Trevor Nickerson, and Patrick Mickens of the Malibu High baseball team were honored on Senior Night. Photos by Dana Rubin. Malibu baseball player Asher Katz is shown with his family and Sharks head coach Billy Ashley (second from right) during Senior Day. Photos by Dana Rubin.

