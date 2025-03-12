Malibu Film Society’s Oscar party shines bright with celebration and community

Film lovers gathered at Ollo for a Oscars watch party, enjoying gourmet fare and support for wildfire relief

It’s an annual Malibu Film Society tradition to host an Oscar watching party. This year, attendees discovered that MFS’s Scott Tallal, and John Johannessen and Antonio de Cicco, Ollo Restaurant’s owner and chef, certainly know how to throw an incredibly fun party!

Ollo Restaurant owner and Chef Antonio de Cicco (left) and the Malibu Film Society’s Scott Tallal (right), along with John Johannessen of the MFS, hosted the Oscar watch party at Ollo.

As partygoers arrived for the well-attended event, they glanced at the enormous television screens showing Demi Moore and Emma Stone rocking the red carpet right before the 97th Academy Awards began. Their conversations focused on debating who should win a coveted statue in each of the many categories.

“I think it is very cosmopolitan and unique to have a Malibu Oscar watching party.” said Laurence Perea as he and Malibuite Roxanne Chan posed for pictures in front of the step-and-repeat.

Arriving attendees wholeheartedly agreed, complimenting the table decorations and eagerly anticipating a delightful epicurean experience. Many noted that it was wonderful that the event benefited local fire relief efforts.

“The LA Strong Foundation focuses on providing support for anyone affected by the wildfires,” said Maxi Koven, co-founder of the organization. “We are here to serve in three ways. We operate the Chabad of Malibu’s Closet of Love, SPY in Venice — whose full name is Safe Place for You — and Studio City Cares. All of those venues provide critically needed services to fire victims.”

As he visited with patrons, de Cicco smiled broadly and remarked, “This event is important because it helps locals to be immersed in good energy and it demonstrates that we are all in this together and we will rebuild together — LA is all about dreams!”

Local attendee Ted Vaill, whose home, which he owned for 47 years where he raised his family in, was destroyed by the Palisades Fire. His smile and expressions revealed that attending such a joyous and uplifting event was lifting him up.

When “Wicked” co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the awards ceremony, the audience quieted, silently reflecting on Grande’s rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” dedicated to Los Angeles after it was ravaged by wildfires in January. When Erivo joined Grande in singing “Defying Gravity” from their movie, guests remarked that the opening set a wonderful tone for the event.

Many nodded in agreement as Oscars host Conan O’Brien remarked that this past year has been very trying for the movie industry, which is facing challenges attributable to rising costs, increased international competition, and disruptions attributable to the fires that have recently bombarded LA.

“The people of Los Angeles have clearly been through a devastating ordeal, and this needs to be addressed. But what I want to do is have us all remember why we gather here tonight,” O’Brien said as a graphic on-screen directed viewers to wildfire relief efforts. His remarks drew compliments from the Malibuites attending.

As the awards ceremony continued, guests approvingly applauded and delightedly commented when stars who areconnected with Malibu appeared on the screen.

“Yaaay, Goldie! She’s old Malibu!” actress Candace Bowen (“Escape from Alcatraz,” “The Glove,” and “Homework”)remarked as Goldie Hawn and Andrew Garfield presented the award for Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature.

As is inherent in any Oscars ceremony, some awards elicited great delight by viewers, including the Malibu Oscar watch party attendees. When Paul Tazewell accepted the award for best costume design for the movie sensation “Wicked,” he remarked that he was the first black man to win an Oscar in that category, whereupon the Malibu crowd resoundingly cheered. When Mick Jagger, who presented the award for Best Original Song, joked that Bob Dylan, who has had a presence in Malibu for decades, turned the Oscars down, the audience in Malibu hooted.

When O’Brien honored first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department for their tirelessly fighting the wildfires, the Ollo guests applauded appreciatively.

As the evening wore on, guests sparred with one another as they jokingly debated who should be awarded the prizes. Not all agreed about the selected winners — but all agreed that the Oscars watch party was a winner. They also agreed that having the party at Ollo was not superfluous — rather, as Vaill and Maureen Haldeman commented, it provided a much-needed respite for the affairs of the day, which focus on recovering and rebuilding from our wildfires.

“That’s show biz!” Bowen commented cheerfully as the satiated and happy attendees dispersed, mindful of ensuring that all who encountered Tallal and Johannessen complimented their curating such a wonderful and celebratory event and making sure to let de Ciccio know that the fare they enjoyed — from the delicious appetizers to the scrumptious array of desserts — was par excellence and that the organizers themselves deserved to be recognized with an award befitting the occasion.

Members of the Malibu Film Society, and the community at large got to enjoy the red carpet treatment at the Oscars watching party at Ollo Restaurant on March 2.

