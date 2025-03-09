Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Malibu

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Malibu and Southern California on Sunday afternoon, shaking residents across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the temblor hit at 1:03 p.m. with an epicenter located 6.8 miles southwest of Westlake Village at a depth of 7.2 miles.

The shaking was widely felt throughout the region, prompting immediate reactions from residents who took to social media to share their experiences. One local described the sensation as “like Godzilla rolled over in his bed!” Others reported rattling windows and brief but noticeable movement of their homes and buildings.

Just minutes after the initial quake, a series of aftershocks followed, with magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0, and 2.8, centered closer to the Malibu Fault. While the tremors were unsettling, there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

The USGS’s Community Internet Intensity Map indicated that shaking was detected as far south as Huntington Beach and as far north as Santa Barbara, though the most significant jolts were felt in the West San Fernando Valley and coastal communities.

The epicenter of the quake was pinpointed near Arroyo Sequit Park in the Santa Monica Mountains, a region known for its complex network of seismic faults. Experts remind residents that Southern California is earthquake-prone, urging them to remain prepared for potential future activity.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess any impacts. The Malibu Times will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...