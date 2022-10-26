HomeMalibu Life
Malibu Film Society film screenings begin Nov. 4

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, which has just agreed to resume its free pre-show wine receptions. The society’s first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, “Oleg,” is the incredible life story of one of the Soviet Union’s most beloved actors. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

For the latest version of the MFS’s downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on its website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales). 

