Emily Shane Foundation announces fundraiser “Soaring to Success”

The Emily Shane Foundation announced its November fundraisers. “Soaring to Success” replacing the annual “Butterfly” event and is one of two major annual fundraisers for the foundation.

1) Tickets to the Exclusive Wine Pairing Evening: bit.ly/STSexclusivewinepairing

This is a limited-ticket evening at the Malibu Lumber Yard (Strange Family Vineyards Tasting Room) featuring Estate wines paired with cheese and charcuterie boards, beautiful harp music and more. On Thurs. Nov, 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2) Student Success Sponsorship Campaign: bit.ly/sponsoraSEAstudent

Replacing our annual Butterfly Sponsorships is a “Student Success Sponsorship Campaign” to allow us to serve as many underserved children in need of our SEA Program as possible. Any and all amounts go directly to this work.

3) Link to the silent auction to be announced on November 1. (And will be available on their website as of 11/1/22) An online silent auction with incredible, desirable items of all kinds to go “live” on November 1 and end one week later, on November 8.

The Emily Shane Foundation provides essential academic tutoring and mentorship to disadvantaged middle schoolers, particularly those in underserved communities in Los Angeles. The SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program’s objective is to empower these children to be successful students, so they can achieve their goals and dreams. Participants are guided on a path to success in school and in life. The foundation’s “Pass it Forward” motto encourages kindness and social consciousness, as each student performs one good deed per session with their mentor/tutor.

For more information and where to donate visit, emilyshane.org. Event sponsorship opportunities, or donations to the auction, please contact us by sending an email: info@emilyshane.org.

