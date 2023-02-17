Malibu Film Society announces award-season screenings

The Malibu Film Society announced in-person screenings for Netlix Academy Awards-nominated documentary short films in time for the Oscars.

LATEST EVENT:

On Thursday, Feb. 16, a Q&A was held with directors Kartiki Gonsalves and Debra McClutchy and Judith Mizrachy for “The Elephant Whisperers,” the true story of a couple in Southern India who fall in love with an orphaned elephant, working tirelessly to ensure his survival. At 8:10 is a screening of “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” an archival portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers: the Attorney General’s wife, who gaslighted and kidnapped by her own husband and the rest of the Nixon Administration to keep her quiet.

UPCOMING:

“The Banshees of Inisherin” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay, it continues with the story of two lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship leading to alarming consequences for both. Produced, written and directed by Martin McDonagh.

“Fire of Love” screening on Saturday, March 4, at 12 p.m. at Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded.

Followed by the screening of “Le Pupille” on Saturday, March 4, at 1:45 p.m., at Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron presents this 37-minute film which follows the rebellious girls of a Catholic boarding school just before Christmas during a time of war and scarcity. Reservations are required. Visit mfsreservations.org.

