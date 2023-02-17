Artist Jules Much commissioned for Solstice Canyon Beautification Project

During the Malibu Arts Commission meeting on Jan. 24, commissioners provided an update on the Solstice Canyon Creek Beautification Project, creating content for social media, and draft a policy for accepting donated artwork.

For community outreach, Commissioner Barry Haldeman suggested organizing a public meeting and inviting organizations such as the Malibu Arts Association and local art galleries like Tracy Park.

Vice Chair Fireball Tim Lawrence met gallery owner Tracy Park and made sure she was aware of their galleries and said the commission should also be aware of her shows.

“She was completely unaware that we were even doing these shows,” Lawrence said. “We made sure that from now on, she will receive anything that goes out [emails] from the city, so she can be there and help spread the word for us and vice versa.”

Following, Lawrence provided an update on the Solstice Canyon Creek Beautification Project and noted that the ad hoc committee chose and recommended Venice-based Jules Muck as the artist. Muck is a well-known graffiti, mural, and fine artist and is experienced in large-scale murals and street art painting style.

Currently, Muck has a pigmented wall at the Starbucks on Topanga Canyon and Dumetz Road, with three koi fishes and three lilies.

“We got a chance to meet with her (Jules Muck) and walk through the space; we also brought her to City Hall to show her the [spot] for the gallery…she is going to create panels to fill that space,” Lawrence said.

Muck was one of the first females to paint at the 106th and Park Hall of fame in New York City and did an installation with the Guerrilla Girls for the lobby of the Bronx Museum of Art.

Muck will have a stand-alone show to present the panels.

“We’re in great shape, we’re just waiting on Caltrans for the maintenance agreements, and the only thing left is to get the thumbs up from City Council,” Lawrence said.

Acting Community Service Deputy Kristin Riesgo presented the guidelines, selection criteria, responsibilities, and maintenance for temporary public art.

The commission recently accepted a stained glass artwork by David Kramer.

While Malibu City Hall currently hosts its art exhibitions downstairs, the building will also be a temporary home to a particular surfboard piece. The art features four multicolor surfboards on a blue background. While the artwork is currently on loan and will be displayed for a year, Kramer hopes it goes beyond that.

The commission stated that they are looking to create an art library or create an archive of artwork of artists they feature. Lawrence said they could ask artists to leave an art piece behind after every show.

“One thing that we could, at least for art in City Hall, every time we do show, over a period of a couple of years of doing these art shows, we would have a full slate of art that would rotate through City Hall,” Lawrence said.

Commissioner Peter Jones liked Lawrence’s proposal of a rotating exhibition.

“It’s a great idea and it would work; it’s easy,” Jones said.

Chair Lotte Cherin said she will work with Riesgo to draft a policy for accepting donated artwork.

The Malibu Arts Commission recently organized a survey to gain community insight/interest in the Malibu Arts Center. The survey is a preliminary step for the commission to prepare a recommendation to City Council for further evaluation. This survey is not a final determination of whether the city will build a facility. The online survey was open through Jan. 31 and now closed.

Riesgo said the City received 413 responses in favor of an arts center in Malibu. The commission will review the information at the Feb. 28 regular meeting.

The commission also announced the annual 2023 Student Art Exhibit. Children in grades TK-5 were invited to submit their work for display at the Malibu City Gallery which will from through March 3. The exhibit provides a forum that fosters creativity among student artists, educators, and the Malibu Community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...