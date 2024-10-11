Malibu Farmers Market celebrates 25 years 

Come enjoy global flavors, family fun, and surprises

Staff Report

The Malibu Farmers Market is set to mark a major milestone on Sunday, Oct. 13, celebrating 25 years of serving the community with an unforgettable event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. What began as a humble local market has grown into a vibrant hub for fresh produce, artisanal goods, and community engagement. Now, the Malibu Farmers Market is preparing to celebrate its silver anniversary in spectacular fashion.

This special day promises something for everyone, starting with an international brunch that will take your taste buds on a global journey. Featuring dishes from renowned chefs, the market will offer a wide variety of flavors, from Asian and Italian to Mexican, Mediterranean, and vegan fare. Marketgoers are encouraged to arrive hungry, as the culinary offerings will be as diverse as they are delicious.

While the food will be a highlight, the celebration doesn’t stop there. The event will feature a wide array of family-friendly entertainment, including stilt walkers, majestic horses, and live performances throughout the day. Children will have the chance to explore a real firetruck and meet Malibu’s local firefighters, who will be on hand to share stories and teach kids about fire safety.

Animal lovers are in for a treat, with a petting zoo featuring adorable mini horses, and local animal rescues will also be present, offering attendees the opportunity to meet and possibly adopt pets in need of a home.

The celebration continues with live poetry readings, book signings, and storytelling sessions to inspire and entertain all ages. A vintage market will offer unique finds and handmade treasures for those looking to take home a special souvenir or gift. Guests can also enter raffle drawings for the chance to win prize baskets filled with goods from local vendors.

Other fun activities include wax hand-making stations and colorful balloon displays, ensuring there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained. And while organizers have planned a full slate of activities, a major surprise awaits attendees — though the details are being kept under wraps until the big day.

A beloved staple of the Malibu Farmers Market, Deb will be on hand to add her personal touch to the festivities, as she has done for years, bringing her signature warmth and charm to the event.

Best of all, this celebration is free to attend, making it an ideal Sunday outing for the entire Malibu community. With delicious food, engaging entertainment, and exciting surprises, the 25th anniversary event promises to be a day filled with fun, memories, and community spirit.

The celebration doesn’t end there. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Cornucopia Foundation will unveil a new branch of its mission, supported by sponsors including Ollo’s (Diamond Sponsor) and Malibu Times Magazine (Gold Sponsor). More details will be announced soon.

Don’t miss this chance to join the celebration and be part of Malibu history as the Farmers Market commemorates 25 years of community, sustainability, and unforgettable experiences. Visit malibufarmersmarket.net for more information.

The Malibu Farmers Market, the go-to place to get fruit, veggies, and other items, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Oct. 13. Contributed Photos

