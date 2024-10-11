Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of Commendation to the Malibu Farmers Market in Recognition of its 25th Anniversary
- Presentation of Commendation to William Bema for Assisting with a Rescue in Malibu Canyon
- 2024 Fire Season Outlook Presentation
- SB 1297 (Speed Cameras) Implementation Plan Presentation
Previously Discussed Items:
- None.
New Items:
- Investment Report for the Month Ending August 31, 2024
- Beverage Container Recycling Grant Program
- Resolution Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency and Initiating a Program for Reducing the Risk of Fires Associated with Individuals Engaged in Unpermitted Camping
- Approve Amendment to Contract for Special Legal Services with Leech, Tishman, Fuscado & Lampl, Inc. to Provide for Representation of the City related to the Matter of City of Malibu v. Federal Aviation Administration related to Aviation Noise and Impacts Generated from Changes to Los Angeles International Airport Flight Paths
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- None.
Old Business:
- Strategic Workplan Fiscal Year 24-25
New Business:
- Code of Conduct
- Adoption of the 2024 Emergency Operations Plan
- Appropriation of Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) Grant Funds for Enforcement Operations and Public Education Campaign and Agreement for Public Education Campaign
Council Items:
- None.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.