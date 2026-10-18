Malibu Education Foundation gala moves to Nov. 7 as community rallies after fire

By Hayley Mattson · Sun Oct 18 2026

Fundraiser at Malibu High School aims to raise $250,000, with online bidding already underway

As Malibu faces another difficult week of fire and disruption, the Malibu Education Foundation is preparing to bring neighbors together in support of local students. The foundation’s Gala & Auction will now take place Saturday, Nov. 7, at Malibu High School. Executive Director Karin Al-Hardan said the evening’s participants and offerings are confirmed for the new date, with existing tickets carrying over automatically.

“Our thoughts are with our firefighters, first responders and every neighbor affected by this week’s fire,” Al-Hardan said. “Thank you to everyone who has shown up for Malibu.”

The gathering comes as Malibu students continue to navigate the effects of earlier fires. According to organizers, last year’s gala raised $150,000 and helped Malibu High students recover learning lost after the Palisades Fire. This year, the foundation hopes to raise $250,000.

For Al-Hardan, the evening is an opportunity for residents to support students while reconnecting as a community.

“Let’s do it together,” she shared.

Cisco Adler and Page Bartelt will serve as masters of ceremonies, with Malibu Sushi by Howdy providing food and Malibu BUngalows creating the floral arrangements. Guests will also see the first unveiling of artist Rogan Gregory’s sculpture for Malibu High.

Al-Hardan is working alongside gala co-chairs Becks Wolski and Susan Chokachi on an evening that includes auction experiences ranging from a coastal helicopter flight with Hollywood stunt pilot Fred North to admission to the “Avengers: Doomsday” world premiere and after-party.

The live auction will also feature Gregory’s “Study No. 1 of 12,” which Al-Hardan described as a piece normally offered only to collectors.

Residents can participate before the gala through the online silent auction, which is currently open now and will continue through Nov. 7. Two offerings have an earlier bidding deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 21, because the experiences take place before gala night.

The first is a VIP experience for four at The Malibu Project’s Malibu Rising event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Cielo Farms. The second, “Haunted Night in the Malibu Colony,” offers a family access to a Halloween experience in the neighborhood.

Supporters unable to attend the gala can have a friend bid for them or arrange a proxy bid directly with Al-Hardan at karin@malibueducationfoundation.org.

Guests who cannot make the rescheduled date should email info@malibueducationfoundation.org for assistance with their tickets.

Tickets and online bidding are available at onecau.se/mefgala.