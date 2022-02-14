Malibu Dolphin Awards: Nominations Are Now Being Accepted for 2021 

The Malibu Dolphin Award Charitable Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizens of the Year awards.

The Dolphin Award is presented to local individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to improving one or more aspects of Malibu’s community life.

According to the organization, the Dolphin recipients are a very diverse group. Some Dolphins have accumulated many years of achievement; others may have only recently found an important way to serve. Some have been involved in multiple activities; others have focused on one or two. Dolphins are business professionals, politicians, or educators, while others are retirees, retailers, restaurateurs, homemakers, or students. Their interests are as diverse as they are, ranging from environmental protection to wildlife rescue to education, literacy, the arts, health, and safety, teen programs … the list goes on and on.

To nominate an individual or organization, please submit at least 150 words describing your nominee’s contribution, contact information, why you think they should be considered, along with your contact information and theirs.

Submit nominations via email to yorkgrp@verizon.net.

