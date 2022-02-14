HomeGovernmentCity of Malibu
City Council Agenda: February 14

Discussion on This Week’s City Council | Feb. 14

1. Update on Malibu Community Labor Exchange Activities

  • Caltrans’ Clean California Program – PCH at Solstice Canyon Creek
  • City Council Reorganization
  • Presentations to Outgoing Mayor
  • Remarks by Outgoing Mayor
  • Election of Mayor
  • Election of Mayor Pro Tem
  • Administration of Oath of Office to Newly
  • Elected Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
  • Remarks by Newly ElectedMayor

2.Commission / Committee / City Manager Updates

  • City Council Subcommittee reports / Mayor and Councilmember meeting attendance, reports, and inquiries

3. Consent Calendar

  • Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and Management Letter for Fiscal Year 2020-2021

4. Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • Adopt Urgency Ordinance No. 498U Amending Ordinance No. 465U (Temporary Restaurant Recovery Program)
  • The appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-68 (6968 Dume Drive; Neighbor/Appellant, John Roesler MD) (Continued from January 10, 2022)

See all agenda items online at Malibucity.org/agendacenter and to find details on how to attend the virtual meeting. 

The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

