City Council Agenda: February 14

Discussion on This Week’s City Council | Feb. 14
1. Update on Malibu Community Labor Exchange Activities
- Caltrans’ Clean California Program – PCH at Solstice Canyon Creek
- City Council Reorganization
- Presentations to Outgoing Mayor
- Remarks by Outgoing Mayor
- Election of Mayor
- Election of Mayor Pro Tem
- Administration of Oath of Office to Newly
- Elected Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
- Remarks by Newly ElectedMayor
2.Commission / Committee / City Manager Updates
- City Council Subcommittee reports / Mayor and Councilmember meeting attendance, reports, and inquiries
3. Consent Calendar
- Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and Management Letter for Fiscal Year 2020-2021
4. Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Adopt Urgency Ordinance No. 498U Amending Ordinance No. 465U (Temporary Restaurant Recovery Program)
- The appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-68 (6968 Dume Drive; Neighbor/Appellant, John Roesler MD) (Continued from January 10, 2022)
See all agenda items online at Malibucity.org/agendacenter and to find details on how to attend the virtual meeting.