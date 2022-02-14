City Council Agenda: February 14

Discussion on This Week’s City Council | Feb. 14

1. Update on Malibu Community Labor Exchange Activities

Caltrans’ Clean California Program – PCH at Solstice Canyon Creek

City Council Reorganization

Presentations to Outgoing Mayor

Remarks by Outgoing Mayor

Election of Mayor

Election of Mayor Pro Tem

Administration of Oath of Office to Newly

Elected Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem

Remarks by Newly ElectedMayor

2.Commission / Committee / City Manager Updates

City Council Subcommittee reports / Mayor and Councilmember meeting attendance, reports, and inquiries

3. Consent Calendar

Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and Management Letter for Fiscal Year 2020-2021

4. Ordinances and Public Hearings

Adopt Urgency Ordinance No. 498U Amending Ordinance No. 465U (Temporary Restaurant Recovery Program)

The appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-68 (6968 Dume Drive; Neighbor/Appellant, John Roesler MD) (Continued from January 10, 2022)

