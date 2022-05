On May 7, 2022 the Malibu Chapter of the DAR met and collected socks for donation to U.S. veterans experiencing homelessness. Pictured in the photo from left to right are seated: Pat Nolan and Vice Regent Beth Grimes; and standing: Patricia O’Neill, Ann DeMartini, Elen Kehr, Sherri Blanchard, Shannon Carrol, Lori Miller, Mary Hand, Kim Lucas, Linda Lee Bell, and Sally Capra Morales.

Contributed photo.

