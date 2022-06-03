Malibu City Hall will serve as voting center for the primary election

The Multipurpose Room at City Hall will serve as a Los Angeles County Regional Vote Center for the June 7 California Primary Election.

Voters in Los Angeles County may vote on any day, May 28, through Election Day, Tuesday, June 7, at any Regional Vote Center in the County. The Vote Center at City Hall is the only physical location in the City of Malibu to cast a ballot in person.

The digital Vote Center machines offer access for people with visual and hearing impairments and in multiple languages. Voters may also drop off Vote by Mail Ballots at any Regional Vote Center up to and including Election Day. Find all Regional Center locations, request Sample Ballots, get help with access and functional needs, watch election results, and find all other voter information for the June 7 California primary election at LAVote.net.

Vote Center hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 28 to June 6 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day June 7. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu CA 90265.

