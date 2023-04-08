HomeNews
Malibu CERT team recognized by CESA-SC

By Samantha Bravo
Richard Garvey (top row, third from left), the Malibu CERT team leader, gathers with multiple groups receiving recognitions from the California Emergency Services Association in March. The Malibu Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has received an award from the California Emergency Services Association – Southern Chapter (CESA-SC) for its many contributions towards community-wide emergency preparedness in Malibu. Following the communications blackout during the 2018 Woolsey Fire, the CERT Team joined with the city’s efforts to improve radio, satellite, and backup power capabilities to enable emergency communications during future disasters. Photo courtesy City of Malibu.

